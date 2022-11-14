On TV Today 11/15/22

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. Northwestern at Georgetown FS1
6 p.m. Michigan State vs. Kentucky ESPN
6 p.m. Binghamton at Maryland BTN
6:30 p.m. Grizzlies at Pelicans TNT
7:30 p.m. Marquette at Purdue FS1
8 p.m. Green Bay at Wisconsin BTN
8:30 p.m. Duke vs. Kansas ESPN
9 p.m. Nets at Kings TNT
FOOTBALL
6 p.m. Ohio at Ball State ESPN2
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
