TV highlights

On TV Today 11/15/22

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. Northwestern at Georgetown FS1

6 p.m. Michigan State vs. Kentucky ESPN

6 p.m. Binghamton at Maryland BTN

6:30 p.m. Grizzlies at Pelicans TNT

7:30 p.m. Marquette at Purdue FS1

8 p.m. Green Bay at Wisconsin BTN

8:30 p.m. Duke vs. Kansas ESPN

9 p.m. Nets at Kings TNT

FOOTBALL

6 p.m. Ohio at Ball State ESPN2

