On TV Today 11/14/22

BASKETBALL
5 p.m.;Women: Indiana at Tennessee;ESPN2
5:30 p.m.;Women: Texas at UConn;FS1
6 p.m.;DePaul at Minnesota;BTN
7:30 p.m.;Butler at Penn State;FS1
8 p.m.;Monmouth at Illinois;BTN
FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.;Commanders at Eagles;ESPN
HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.;Hurricanes at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Blues at Avalanche;BSMW
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
