TV highlights

On TV Today 11/10/22

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Charleston Southern at Ohio State;BTN

7:30 p.m.;Bethune-Cookman at Indiana;BTN

8 p.m.;North Dakota at Creighton;FS1

FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;Tulsa at Memphis;ESPN

7:15 p.m.;Falcons at Panthers;Prime

GOLF

9 a.m.;LPGA: Pelican Women's Championship;Golf

Noon;PGA: The Houston Open;Golf

3 p.m.;Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Sharks at Blues;BSMW

SOCCER

6 p.m.;Women's Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany;FS1

