On TV Today 11/10/22

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Charleston Southern at Ohio State;BTN
7:30 p.m.;Bethune-Cookman at Indiana;BTN
8 p.m.;North Dakota at Creighton;FS1
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Tulsa at Memphis;ESPN
7:15 p.m.;Falcons at Panthers;Prime
GOLF
9 a.m.;LPGA: Pelican Women's Championship;Golf
Noon;PGA: The Houston Open;Golf
3 p.m.;Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Sharks at Blues;BSMW
SOCCER
6 p.m.;Women's Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany;FS1
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
