On TV Today 10/4/22

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Yankees at Rangers;MLB
5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Reds;Marquee
5:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Pirates;BSMW
7 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Phillies at Astros;TBS
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Preseason: Pistons at Knicks;TNT
8:30 p.m.;Preseason: Pelicans at Bulls;NBCSCH+,TNT
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Preseason: Wild at Blues;BSMW
