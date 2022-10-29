On TV Today 10/30/22

AUTO RACING
1 p.m.;NASCAR: The Xfinity 500;NBC
3 p.m.;Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix;ESPN
FOOTBALL
8:30 a.m.;Broncos vs. Jaguars;ESPN+
Noon;Bears at Cowboys;Fox
Noon;Steelers at Eagles;CBS
3:25 p.m.;49ers at Rams;Fox
7:15 p.m.;Packers at Bills;NBC
GOLF
12:30 p.m.;PGA: Butterfield Bermuda Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Wild at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
SOCCER
9 a.m.;Premier: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal;USA
11 a.m.;West Ham United at Manchester United;USA
2 p.m.;MLS Playoff: Conference Final;ABC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today