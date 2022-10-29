 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 10/30/22

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.;NASCAR: The Xfinity 500;NBC

3 p.m.;Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix;ESPN

FOOTBALL

8:30 a.m.;Broncos vs. Jaguars;ESPN+

Noon;Bears at Cowboys;Fox

Noon;Steelers at Eagles;CBS

3:25 p.m.;49ers at Rams;Fox

7:15 p.m.;Packers at Bills;NBC

GOLF

12:30 p.m.;PGA: Butterfield Bermuda Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Wild at Blackhawks;NBCSCH

SOCCER

9 a.m.;Premier: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal;USA

11 a.m.;West Ham United at Manchester United;USA

2 p.m.;MLS Playoff: Conference Final;ABC

