TV highlights

On TV Today 10/3/22

BASEBALL

5:30 p.m. Cubs at Reds Marquee

5:30 p.m. Cardinals at Pirates BSMW

6 p.m. Yankees at Rangers MLB

7 p.m. Twins at White Sox NBCSCH

9 p.m. Rockies at Dodgers MLB

FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m. Rams at 49ers ESPN

SOCCER

2 p.m. Nottingham Forest at Leicester City USA

