On TV Today 10/28/22

BASEBALL
7 p.m.;World Series: Phillies at Astros;Fox
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Pacers at Wizards;ESPN
7:30 p.m.;Bulls at Spurs;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Pelicans at Suns;ESPN
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;East Carolina at BYU;ESPN2
GOLF
12:30 p.m.;PGA: Butterfield Bermuda Championship;Golf
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today