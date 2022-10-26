On TV Today 10/27/22

BASKETBALL
9 p.m.;Grizzlies at Kings;BSMW
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Virginia Tech at NC State;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Louisiana Lafayette at Southern Miss;ESPN2
7:15 p.m.;Ravens at Buccaneers;Prime
9 p.m.;Utah at Washington State;FS1
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Oilers at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
GOLF
12:30 p.m.;PGA: Butterfield Bermuda Championship;Golf
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
