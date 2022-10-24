On TV Today 10/25/22

BASEBALL
5 p.m.;ALCS: Yankees at Astros, if necessary;TBS
7 p.m.;NLCS: Phillies at Padres, if necessary;Fox
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Mavericks at Pelicans;TNT
9 p.m.;Warriors at Suns;TNT
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Panthers at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Avalanche at Rangers;ESPN
9:30 p.m.;Golden Knights at Sharks;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;College: East Lake Cup;Golf
