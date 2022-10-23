On TV Today 10/24/22

BASEBALL
3 p.m.;ALCS: Astros at Yankees, if necessary;TBS
7 p.m.;NLCS: Phillies at Padres, if necessary;FS1
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;Celtics at Bulls;NBCSCH
FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.;Bears at Patriots;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;College: East Lake Cup;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Blues at Jets;BSMW
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Bournemouth at West Ham United;USA
