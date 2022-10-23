 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 10/24/22

BASEBALL

3 p.m.;ALCS: Astros at Yankees, if necessary;TBS  

7 p.m.;NLCS: Phillies at Padres, if necessary;FS1

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;Celtics at Bulls;NBCSCH

FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.;Bears at Patriots;ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m.;College: East Lake Cup;Golf

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Blues at Jets;BSMW

SOCCER

2 p.m.;Bournemouth at West Ham United;USA

