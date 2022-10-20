On TV Today 10/21/22

BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.;NLCS: Padres at Phillies;FS1
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Bulls at Wizards;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Spurs at Pacers;BSMW
6:45 p.m.;Celtics at Heat;ESPN
9:05 p.m.;Nuggets at Warriors;ESPN
FIGURE SKATING
6:30 p.m.;ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating;USA
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Tulsa at Temple;ESPN2
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: The CJ Cup;Golf
10 p.m.;LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.;Red Wings at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
