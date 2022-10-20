 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 10/21/22

BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.;NLCS: Padres at Phillies;FS1 

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Bulls at Wizards;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Spurs at Pacers;BSMW

6:45 p.m.;Celtics at Heat;ESPN

9:05 p.m.;Nuggets at Warriors;ESPN 

FIGURE SKATING

6:30 p.m.;ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating;USA

FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;Tulsa at Temple;ESPN2

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: The CJ Cup;Golf

10 p.m.;LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.;Red Wings at Blackhawks;NBCSCH

