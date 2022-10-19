On TV Today 10/20/22

BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.;ALCS: Yankees at Astros;TBS
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Bucks at 76ers;TNT
9 p.m.;Clippers at Lakers;TNT
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Virginia at Georgia Tech;ESPN
7:15 p.m.;Saints at Cardinals;Prime
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: The CJ Cup;Golf
10 p.m.;LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship;Golf
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;Aston Villa at Fulham;USA
9 p.m.;MLS playoff;ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today