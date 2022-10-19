 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 10/20/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.;ALCS: Yankees at Astros;TBS 

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Bucks at 76ers;TNT

9 p.m.;Clippers at Lakers;TNT 

FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;Virginia at Georgia Tech;ESPN

7:15 p.m.;Saints at Cardinals;Prime

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: The CJ Cup;Golf

10 p.m.;LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship;Golf

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;Aston Villa at Fulham;USA

9 p.m.;MLS playoff;ESPN2 

