On TV Today 10/19/22

BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.;NLCS: Phillies at Padres;Fox/FS1

6:30 p.m.;ALCS: Yankees or Guardians at Astros;TBS 

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Wizards at Pacers;BSMW

6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Heat;NBCSCH

6:45 p.m.;Knicks at Grizzlies;ESPN

9:05 p.m.;Mavericks at Suns;ESPN 

FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;Georgia State at Appalachian State;ESPN2

GOLF

10 p.m.;LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.;Flyers at Panthers;TNT

9 p.m.;Blues at Kraken;TNT

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;Chelsea at Brentford;USA

 

