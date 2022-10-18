On TV Today 10/19/22

BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.;NLCS: Phillies at Padres;Fox/FS1
6:30 p.m.;ALCS: Yankees or Guardians at Astros;TBS
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Wizards at Pacers;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Heat;NBCSCH
6:45 p.m.;Knicks at Grizzlies;ESPN
9:05 p.m.;Mavericks at Suns;ESPN
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Georgia State at Appalachian State;ESPN2
GOLF
10 p.m.;LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Flyers at Panthers;TNT
9 p.m.;Blues at Kraken;TNT
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;Chelsea at Brentford;USA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today