TV highlights

On TV Today 10/18/22

BASEBALL

7 p.m.;NLCS: Phillies at Padres;FS1

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;76ers at Celtics;TNT

9 p.m.;Lakers at Warriors;TNT 

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Flyers at Lightning;ESPN

8:30 p.m.;Kings at Predators;ESPN

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion;USA

7:30 p.m.;ESPN playoff;ESPN2

 

