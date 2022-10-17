On TV Today 10/18/22

BASEBALL
7 p.m.;NLCS: Phillies at Padres;FS1
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;76ers at Celtics;TNT
9 p.m.;Lakers at Warriors;TNT
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Flyers at Lightning;ESPN
8:30 p.m.;Kings at Predators;ESPN
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion;USA
7:30 p.m.;ESPN playoff;ESPN2
