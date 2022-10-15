On TV Today 10/16/22

AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m. NASCAR: The South Point 400 NBC
BASEBALL
2 p.m. ALDS: Astros at Mariners, if necessary TBS
3:30 p.m. NLDS: Braves at Phillies, if necessary FS1
6 p.m. ALDS: Yankees at Guardinans, if necessary TBS
8 p.m. NLDS: Dodgers at Padres, if necessary FS1
FOOTBALL
Noon Jaguars at Colts CBS
Noon Jets at Packers Fox
3:25 p.m. Bills at Chiefs CBS
7:15 p.m. Cowboys at Eagles NBC
GOLF
1 p.m. Champions: The SAS Championship Golf
SOCCER
8 a.m. Newcastle United at Manchester United USA
8:30 a.m. Bundesliga FS1
10:30 a.m. Manchester City at Liverpool USA
2 p.m. MLS ABC