On TV Today 10/14/22

BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.;NLDS: Braves at Phillies;FS1
7:30 p.m.;NLDS: Dodgers at Padres;FS1
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Preseason: Rockets at Pacers;BSMW
9 p.m.;Preseason: Nuggets at Warriors;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Navy at SMU;ESPN
GOLF
1 p.m.;Champions: The SAS Championship;Golf
9:30 p.m.;PGA: The ZOZO Championship;Golf
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford;USA
