 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 10/13/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.;ALDS: Mariners at Astros;TBS

6:30 p.m.;ALDS: Guardians at Yankees;TBS 

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Preseason: Grizzlies at Pistons;BSMW

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Temple at UCF;ESPN

6 p.m.;Baylor at West Virginia;FS1

7 p.m.;Commanders at Bears;Prime

GOLF

5 p.m.;PGA: The ZOZO Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

9 p.m.;Blackhawks at Golden Knights;NBCSCH

SOCCER

7 p.m.;MLS;ESPN2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News