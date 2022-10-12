On TV Today 10/13/22

BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.;ALDS: Mariners at Astros;TBS
6:30 p.m.;ALDS: Guardians at Yankees;TBS
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Preseason: Grizzlies at Pistons;BSMW
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Temple at UCF;ESPN
6 p.m.;Baylor at West Virginia;FS1
7 p.m.;Commanders at Bears;Prime
GOLF
5 p.m.;PGA: The ZOZO Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
9 p.m.;Blackhawks at Golden Knights;NBCSCH
SOCCER
7 p.m.;MLS;ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today