On TV Today 10/12/22

BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.;NLDS: Phillies at Braves;Fox
7:30 p.m.;NLDS: Padres at Dodgers;FS1
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Preseason: Knicks at Pacers;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;Preseason: Nets at Bucks;ESPN
9 p.m.;Preseason: Timberwolves at Lakers;ESPN
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall;ESPN2
GOLF
10 p.m.;PGA: The ZOZO Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Bruins at Capitals;TNT
8:30 p.m.;Blackhawks at Avalanche;TNT
