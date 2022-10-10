On TV Today 10/11/22

BASEBALL
Noon;NLDS: Phillies at Braves;Fox
2:30 p.m.;ALDS: Mariners at Astros;TBS
6:30 p.m.;ALDS: Guardians at Yankees;TBS
8:30 p.m.;NLDS: Padres at Dodgers;FS1
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Preseason: Grizzlies at Magic;BSMW
7 p.m.;Preseason: Bucks at Bulls;NBCSCH
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Lightning at Rangers;ESPN
9 p.m.;Golden Knights at Kings;ESPN
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;Women's Friendly: Spain vs. U.S;ESPN2
