topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 10/11/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

Noon;NLDS: Phillies at Braves;Fox 

2:30 p.m.;ALDS: Mariners at Astros;TBS

6:30 p.m.;ALDS: Guardians at Yankees;TBS

8:30 p.m.;NLDS: Padres at Dodgers;FS1

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Preseason: Grizzlies at Magic;BSMW

7 p.m.;Preseason: Bucks at Bulls;NBCSCH

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.;Lightning at Rangers;ESPN

9 p.m.;Golden Knights at Kings;ESPN

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;Women's Friendly: Spain vs. U.S;ESPN2

