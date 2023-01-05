On TV Today 1/6/23

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Detroit Mercy at Wright State;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Blazers at Pacers;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;Bulls at 76ers;ESPN
9 p.m.;Heat at Suns;ESPN
GOLF
5 p.m.;PGA: Tournament of Champions;Golf
HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.;Coyotes at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
