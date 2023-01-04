 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 1/5/23

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Maryland at Rutgers;BTN

6 p.m.;Ohio State at Purdue;FS1

6 p.m.;SMU at Houston;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Celtics at Mavericks;TNT

8 p.m.;Indiana at Iowa;ESPN2

8:30 p.m.;USC at UCLA;ESPN

9 p.m.;Clippers at Nuggets;TNT

10 p.m.;Gonzaga at San Francisco;ESPN2

10 p.m.;Washington at Arizona;FS1

GOLF

5 p.m.;PGA: Tournament of Champions;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blues at Devils;BSMW

6 p.m.;Capitals at Blue Jackets;ESPN

