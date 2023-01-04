On TV Today 1/5/23

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Maryland at Rutgers;BTN
6 p.m.;Ohio State at Purdue;FS1
6 p.m.;SMU at Houston;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Celtics at Mavericks;TNT
8 p.m.;Indiana at Iowa;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;USC at UCLA;ESPN
9 p.m.;Clippers at Nuggets;TNT
10 p.m.;Gonzaga at San Francisco;ESPN2
10 p.m.;Washington at Arizona;FS1
GOLF
5 p.m.;PGA: Tournament of Champions;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blues at Devils;BSMW
6 p.m.;Capitals at Blue Jackets;ESPN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
