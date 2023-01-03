On TV Today 1/4/23

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Villanova at Georgetown;FS1
6 p.m.;Iowa State at Oklahoma;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Penn State at Michigan;BTN
6 p.m.;Pacers at 76ers;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;Bucks at Raptors;ESPN
7 p.m.;Nets at Bulls;NBCSCH
7:30 p.m.;UConn at Providence;FS1
8 p.m.;Illinois at Northwestern;BTN
8 p.m.;TCU at Baylor;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Heat at Lakers;ESPN
9:30 p.m.;Colorado State at Nevada;ESPN2
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Devils at Red Wings;TNT
8:30 p.m.;Lightning at Wild;TNT
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace;USA
