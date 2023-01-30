On TV Today 1/31/23

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Nebraska at Illinois;BTN
6 p.m.;Wake Forest at Duke;ESPN
6 p.m.;Texas A&M at Arkansas;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Saint Louis at Fordham;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;Lakers at Knicks;TNT
7 p.m.;Clippers at Bulls;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;UConn at DePaul;FS1
8 p.m.;Kentucky at Ole Miss;ESPN
8 p.m.;Indiana at Maryland;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Fresno State at Wyoming;FS1
9 p.m.;Pelicans at Nuggets;TNT
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Blues at Jets;BSMW
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
