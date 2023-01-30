 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 1/31/23

  • 0

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Nebraska at Illinois;BTN

6 p.m.;Wake Forest at Duke;ESPN

6 p.m.;Texas A&M at Arkansas;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Saint Louis at Fordham;BSMW

6:30 p.m.;Lakers at Knicks;TNT

7 p.m.;Clippers at Bulls;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;UConn at DePaul;FS1

8 p.m.;Kentucky at Ole Miss;ESPN

8 p.m.;Indiana at Maryland;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Fresno State at Wyoming;FS1

9 p.m.;Pelicans at Nuggets;TNT

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Blues at Jets;BSMW

