On TV Today 1/3/23

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Marquette at St. John’s;FS1
6 p.m.;Mississippi State at Tennessee;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Nebraska at Michigan State;BTN
7 p.m.;LSU at Kentucky;ESPN
7:30 p.m.;Seton Hall at Creighton;FS1
8 p.m.;Kansas at Texas Tech;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Minnesota at Wisconsin;BTN
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blues at Maple Leafs;BSMW
7:30 p.m.;Lightning at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Stars at Kings;ESPN
SOCCER
1:45 p.m.;Newcastle United at Arsenal;USA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today