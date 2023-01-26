On TV Today 1/27/23

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Saint Louis at Davidson;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Bucks at Pacers;BSMW
8 p.m.;Oakland at Youngstown State;ESPN2
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.;U.S. Championships: Men's Short Program;USA
7 p.m.;U.S. Championships: Women's Free Skate;NBC
GOLF
4 p.m.;PGA: Farmers Insurance Open;CBS
SOCCER
9 p.m.;Pumas UNAM at Tijuana;FS1
TENNIS
2:30 a.m. (Sat);Australian Open;ESPN2
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
