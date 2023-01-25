 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 1/26/23

  • 0

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Iowa at Michigan State;FS1

6 p.m.;SMU at Memphis;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Hornets;NBCSCH

6:30 p.m.;Knicks at Celtics;TNT

7 p.m.;Women: UConn at Tennessee;ESPN

8 p.m.;Purdue at Michigan;FS1

8 p.m.;USC at UCLA;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Mavericks at Suns;TNT

10 a.m.;Arizona State at Washington;FS1

FIGURE SKATING

6 p.m.;U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance;USA

9 p.m.;U.S. Championships: Women's Short Program;USA

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: Farmers Insurance Open;Golf

HOCKEY

8 p.m.;Blackhawks at Flames;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Blues at Coyotes;BSMW

TENNIS

9:30 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2

2:30 a.m. (Fri);Australian Open;ESPN2

