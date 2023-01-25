On TV Today 1/26/23

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Iowa at Michigan State;FS1
6 p.m.;SMU at Memphis;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Hornets;NBCSCH
6:30 p.m.;Knicks at Celtics;TNT
7 p.m.;Women: UConn at Tennessee;ESPN
8 p.m.;Purdue at Michigan;FS1
8 p.m.;USC at UCLA;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Mavericks at Suns;TNT
10 a.m.;Arizona State at Washington;FS1
FIGURE SKATING
6 p.m.;U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance;USA
9 p.m.;U.S. Championships: Women's Short Program;USA
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: Farmers Insurance Open;Golf
HOCKEY
8 p.m.;Blackhawks at Flames;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Blues at Coyotes;BSMW
TENNIS
9:30 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2
2:30 a.m. (Fri);Australian Open;ESPN2
