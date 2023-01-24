On TV Today 1/25/23

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. Xavier at UConn FS1
6 p.m. Wisconsin at Maryland BTN
6 p.m. South Carolina at Florida ESPN2
6:30 p.m. Nets at 76ers ESPN
7 p.m. Illinois State at Bradley BSMW
7:30 p.m. Butler at Providence FS1
8 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota BTN
8 p.m. Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN2
9 p.m. Grizzlies at Warriors ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m. PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m. Rangers at Maple Leafs TNT
8:30 p.m. Blue Jackets at Oilers TNT
TENNIS
2:30 a.m. (Thu) Australian Open ESPN2
