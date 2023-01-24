 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 1/25/23

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. Xavier at UConn FS1

6 p.m. Wisconsin at Maryland BTN

6 p.m. South Carolina at Florida ESPN2

6:30 p.m. Nets at 76ers ESPN

7 p.m. Illinois State at Bradley BSMW

7:30 p.m. Butler at Providence FS1

8 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota BTN

8 p.m. Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN2

9 p.m. Grizzlies at Warriors ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m. PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m. Rangers at Maple Leafs TNT

8:30 p.m. Blue Jackets at Oilers TNT

TENNIS

2:30 a.m. (Thu) Australian Open ESPN2

