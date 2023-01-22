On TV Today 1/23/23

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Duke at Virginia Tech;ESPN
6 p.m.;Women: Iowa at Ohio State;ESPN2
7 p.m.;Hawks at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Kansas at Baylor;ESPN
9:30 p.m.;Grizzlies at Kings;BSMW
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham;USA
TENNIS
8 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today