 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 1/20/23

  • 0

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;VCU at Richmond;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Villanova at St. John's;FS1

6:30 p.m.;Heat at Mavericks;ESPN

8 p.m.;Women: Villanova at Creighton;FS1

8 p.m.;Pacers at Nuggets;BSMW

9 p.m.;Grizzlies at Lakers;ESPN

10 p.m.;Boise State at New Mexico;FS1

GOLF

11 a.m.;LPGA: Tournament of Champions;Golf

2 p.m.;PGA: The American Express;Golf

6 p.m.;Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship;Golf

TENNIS

8 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal woman released on multiple drug charges

Normal woman released on multiple drug charges

Holly M. Isaacson, 36, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance containing cocaine with the intent to deliver.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News