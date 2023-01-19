On TV Today 1/20/23

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;VCU at Richmond;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Villanova at St. John's;FS1
6:30 p.m.;Heat at Mavericks;ESPN
8 p.m.;Women: Villanova at Creighton;FS1
8 p.m.;Pacers at Nuggets;BSMW
9 p.m.;Grizzlies at Lakers;ESPN
10 p.m.;Boise State at New Mexico;FS1
GOLF
11 a.m.;LPGA: Tournament of Champions;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: The American Express;Golf
6 p.m.;Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship;Golf
TENNIS
8 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
