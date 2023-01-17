 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 1/18/23

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. UConn at Seton Hall FS1

6 p.m. Auburn at LSU ESPN2

6 p.m. Ohio State at Nebraska BTN

6:30 p.m. Hawks at Mavericks ESPN

7 p.m. Missouri State at Drake BSMW

7:30 p.m. Xavier at DePaul FS1

8 p.m. Northwestern at Iowa BTN

9 p.m. Timberwolves at Nuggets ESPN

9:30 p.m. San Diego State at Colorado State FS1

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m. Bruins at Islanders TNT

9 p.m. Stars at Sharks TNT

TENNIS

8 p.m. Australian Open ESPN2

