On TV Today 1/18/23

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. UConn at Seton Hall FS1
6 p.m. Auburn at LSU ESPN2
6 p.m. Ohio State at Nebraska BTN
6:30 p.m. Hawks at Mavericks ESPN
7 p.m. Missouri State at Drake BSMW
7:30 p.m. Xavier at DePaul FS1
8 p.m. Northwestern at Iowa BTN
9 p.m. Timberwolves at Nuggets ESPN
9:30 p.m. San Diego State at Colorado State FS1
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m. Bruins at Islanders TNT
9 p.m. Stars at Sharks TNT
TENNIS
8 p.m. Australian Open ESPN2
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
