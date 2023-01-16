On TV Today 1/17/23

BASKETBALL
6 p.m. Kansas at Kansas State ESPN
6 p.m. Tennessee at Mississippi State ESPN2
6 p.m. Creighton at Butler FS1
6 p.m. Boston College at Notre Dame BSMW
6:30 p.m. Raptors at Bucks TNT
7:30 p.m. Penn State at Wisconsin BTN
8 p.m. Georgia at Kentucky ESPN
8 p.m. San Jose State at New Mexico FS1
8 p.m. Clemson at Wake Forest BSMW
9 p.m. 76ers at Clippers TNT
HOCKEY
7:30 p.m. Sabres at Blackhawks NBCSCH
TENNIS
8 p.m. Australian Open ESPN2
