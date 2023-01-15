On TV Today 1/16/23

BASKETBALL
11 a.m.;Georgetown at Villanova;Fox
1:30 p.m.;Purdue at Michigan State;Fox
2:30 p.m.;Heat at Hawks;TNT
5 p.m.;Illinois at Minnesota;BTN
5 p.m.;Suns at Grizzlies;TNT
6 p.m.;Morehouse College at Howard;FS1
FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.;NFC Wild Card: Cowboys at Buccaneers;ESPN,ABC
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Senators at Blues;BSMW
TENNIS
10:30 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2
