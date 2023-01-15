 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 1/16/23

  • 0

BASKETBALL

11 a.m.;Georgetown at Villanova;Fox

1:30 p.m.;Purdue at Michigan State;Fox

2:30 p.m.;Heat at Hawks;TNT

5 p.m.;Illinois at Minnesota;BTN

5 p.m.;Suns at Grizzlies;TNT

6 p.m.;Morehouse College at Howard;FS1 

FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.;NFC Wild Card: Cowboys at Buccaneers;ESPN,ABC

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Senators at Blues;BSMW

TENNIS

10:30 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2

 

