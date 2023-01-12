On TV Today 1/13/23

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Nebraska at Purdue;BTN
6 p.m.;Villanova at Butler;FS1
6 p.m.;Hawks at Pacers;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;Warriors at Spurs;ESPN
7 p.m.;Thunder at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Michigan State at Illinois;FS1
8 p.m.;VCU at Dayton;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Nuggets at Clippers;ESPN
10 p.m.;Utah State at Nevada;FS1
GOLF
6 p.m.;PGA: The Sony Open;Golf
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Leeds United at Aston Villa;USA
