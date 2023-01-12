 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 1/13/23

  • 0

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Nebraska at Purdue;BTN

6 p.m.;Villanova at Butler;FS1

6 p.m.;Hawks at Pacers;BSMW

6:30 p.m.;Warriors at Spurs;ESPN

7 p.m.;Thunder at Bulls;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Michigan State at Illinois;FS1

8 p.m.;VCU at Dayton;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Nuggets at Clippers;ESPN

10 p.m.;Utah State at Nevada;FS1

GOLF

6 p.m.;PGA: The Sony Open;Golf

SOCCER

2 p.m.;Leeds United at Aston Villa;USA

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News