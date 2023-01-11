On TV Today 1/12/23

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Minnesota at Ohio State;FS1
6 p.m.;Michigan at Iowa;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Celtics at Nets;TNT
8 p.m.;Southern Miss at Marshall;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Arizona State at Oregon;FS1
8:30 p.m.;Gonzaga at BYU;ESPN
9 p.m.;Mavericks at Lakers;TNT
10 p.m.;Arizona at Oregon State;ESPN2
10 p.m.;Stanford at Washington;FS1
GOLF
6 p.m.;PGA: The Sony Open;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Maple Leafs at Red Wings;ESPN
7 p.m.;Flames at Blues;BSMW
7:30 p.m.;Avalanche at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
