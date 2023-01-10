On TV Today 1/11/23

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Alabama at Arkansas;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Indiana at Penn State;BTN
6 p.m.;Creighton at Xavier;FS1
6:30 p.m.;Bucks at Hawks;ESPN
7 p.m.;George Mason at Saint Louis;BSMW
8 p.m.;TCU at Texas;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Rutgers at Northwestern;BTN
8 p.m.;Women: Seton Hall at Creighton;FS1
9 p.m.;Rockets at Kings;ESPN
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Predators at Maple Leafs;TNT
9 p.m.;Sharks at Kings;TNT
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today