On TV Today 1/10/23

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Butler at St. John's;FS1
6 p.m.;Michigan State at Wisconsin;ESPN
6 p.m.;South Carolina at Kentucky;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Thunder at Heat;TNT
7:30 p.m.;Seton Hall at Georgetown;FS1
8 p.m.;Illinois at Nebraska;BTN
8 p.m.;Oklahoma at Kansas;ESPN2
8 p.m.;North Carolina at Virginia;ESPN
9 p.m.;Suns at Warriors;TNT
9:30 p.m.;Wyoming at Utah State;FS1
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Flames at Blues;BSMW
