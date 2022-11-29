It is rare for an individual to be genuine and confident in who they are. If you ask anyone at Eureka High School to name an individual who has this figured out, they will name this student. Olivia Bernius.

“The most important lesson I have learned is, focusing on yourself is so important. I have taken lots of time and effort working on myself to become the best version of me,” Olivia said.

Olivia is a determined, assured and skilled student. One of her English teachers, Ms. Courtney Lowe, said, “Olivia is one of the most creative, thoughtful and hardworking students I’ve known. I appreciate her humor. She's a true individual, and I love that she knows who she is.”

However, according to Olivia, it didn’t start out so. “Freshman year wasn't the best year for me. I was pretty shy, and I felt embarrassed to be myself. I have since become more outgoing and confident. I am no longer ashamed of my interests or beliefs,” Olivia said.

One of her biggest influences, Athletic Director Jason Greene said, “I enjoy Olivia's straightforward attitude. You always know where you stand with Olivia. She is a hard worker for the cheer team and represents EHS well. She is intelligent and always speaks up for what she believes in. I admire that quality.”

When asked about her most valuable lesson from cheerleading, Olivia said, “Probably to be confident because people are always watching you, all the time. Even when you don’t think they are, they are.”

As captain of the football cheerleading squad, Olivia has taken on a lot of responsibility and is positively influencing her teammates.

Olivia is also a gifted artist. Olivia plans to graduate a semester early from Eureka High School and attend Illinois Central College for the spring semester. With her creativity, thoughtfulness and true individuality, Olivia is sure to have a successful future.