Of Murders and Memories

A true crime documentary released last week on cable’s Oxygen Network has briefly brought Eureka into the spotlight and dredged up 20-year-old memories of a frightening time.

“Sleeping With Death: Night Terrors” tells the story of the stabbing death of Cherie Lynn Gillson in her Eureka home in March of 2002 as well as the original suspects, rumors and investigation which followed. The case was ultimately resolved with the murder conviction of then 17-year-old David Stafford.

I was first contacted in regard to the documentary a little over a year ago. In October of 2021, I got a call from television producer Mara Mllyn asking about a column I had written for the Woodford County Journal 18 years earlier at the conclusion of Stafford’s trial. We chatted on the phone about the case and I later exchanged several emails with Mllyn and other members of her staff seeking newspaper clippings and photos.

The true crime genre has exploded in popularity in the past decade, leaving authors and television producers searching through the virtually inexhaustible sources of material for stories to tell. Mllyn was working on a series focusing on crimes which happened overnight, specifically looking for murders which occured while others were sleeping nearby. Cherie Gillson’s story fit as her 9-year-old son Coty was asleep in his bedroom in the basement of her house.

She said they were first aware of the story through a crime blog written by Peoria writer and radio personality Norm Kelly in July 2017. Kelly appears to have assembled his blog about the murder from clippings taken from the Woodford County Journal and Bloomington Pantagraph. Though I was certainly not the only writer to deal with the story, he quoted my October 2003 column extensively, so I got the phone call.

Mllyn wanted to know if I remembered that time. Of course, I said. It was particularly stressful for several reasons, including: the brutal nature of the crime, the lack of any clear motives/suspects, and especially (for me) the fact that the murder happened 10 days before my wedding. (“Yes, dear, it’s possible I’m a little distracted from the wedding.” “Yeah, boss, it’s possible I’m a little distracted from the big story.” Yikes.)

The resulting documentary details a few suspects, even including 9-year-old Coty, being evaluated and eliminated in the days following the murder. It wasn’t until 10 days later, at almost the same time as I was saying “of course, I do” that Bob Stafford approached the Eureka Police about his son David to say, “I think he might have.”

Would I be willing to sit down for a television interview? Yes, but only on the condition that Cherie Gillson’s son Coty was both aware and approving of the production. I firmly believe that one of the downfalls of the true crime genre is the re-victimization of the families involved. Yet it is evident that not every family reacts the same way. For some, telling the story is an unwelcome reopening of old wounds. For others, they find discussing those memories as therapeutic. It’s not the place of writers or television producers to decide how a family should process their personal tragedies. In this case, Coty had embraced the opportunity.

In addition to Coty, others participating in the documentary include:

• Jay Miller, Cherie’s brother.

• Joe Spidle Sr. and Dale King, former investigators for the Illinois State Police.

• Mike Stroh, former Woodford County State’s Attorney and current 11th circuit associate judge.

• Jason Shults, former editor of the Woodford County Journal and current pastor of Beverly Manor Baptist Church in Washington. (You guys remember “J.W.” right?)

My interview was filmed last December about 5-feet inside the front door of an Air B&B rental in Peoria. I expected to get a notification about an airing date from the producers, but instead my first warning was when I got a message last Thursday from a pastor friend in Kentucky asking if I knew I was on television. I knew I was going to be, I said, but I didn’t know that I was. I also didn’t know that you were a fan of the Oxygen Network!

That night, after giving Vudu $1.99 of my hard-earned money, my wife and I watched the show. My first reaction was the sadness of reliving the tragedy. I remember Cherie. It’s not like we were friends, but she worked for awhile at the Hucks in Eureka and we’d chat a bit when I’d come in. Soon, though, that was replaced by the sort-of surreal reality of seeing myself on screen. Although, I think my newspaper clippings get more screen time. (Which is fair since paper and ink is my best side.)

There are some things the documentary does well.

First off, while you watch Coty relive the most horrific moment of his life on screen, it is thankfully evident that the experience is a cathartic one. He was wisely and understandably sheltered from the public as much as possible 20 years ago. I hope this opportunity to verbalize his experience is beneficial to him. It seems to be.

Second, viewers in Eureka will likely be enlightened as Stroh, Spidle and King walk through the process of the investigation. (I can promise almost nobody will be enlightened by me!) The step-by-step retelling by the investigators and prosecutor helps clarify their story. Not even at trial did the challenges they faced in the investigation come to light.

That being said, I do have a couple minor criticisms of the show on a personal level.

The creators of the show had a story to tell and it seems the way they wanted to tell it was determined before the interviews were done. My experience during the taping was that they wanted things said a specific way. Yes, I’m willing to say Eureka is “a sleepy town” because in many senses that’s accurate. No, I’m not willing to say that most people didn’t lock their doors at night because I don’t think that’s true. (They did get someone else to say that.)

You know when you’ve completed a 2-hour television interview for a 45-minute program that not everything you said is going to make the cut. The editing process, by necessity, won’t always represent your full answer. For example, Cherie Gillson’s ex-husband Bob, a sheriff’s deputy, was an early suspect that had to be eliminated. As I answered questions about him over 5-10 minutes I remember saying several things like “Bob is a really nice guy and he was clearly shaken by the murder. I think everyone would be shocked if he was involved.” All of that got cut down to an ominous, “Bob was the big concern!” And he was, but only for about 5 minutes.

More importantly, I think additional attention should have been placed on the role of a different Bob. Bob Stafford put his own son in the crosshairs of the investigation. While there’s plenty of cause for criticism and concern about the prevention of David Stafford’s crimes, we shouldn’t overlook the bravery it took for Bob Stafford to walk into the Eureka Police Department and say he had suspicions about his son. There are myriad examples of other parents who have refused to do the same.

If you’re interested in watching the show, the episode “Sleeping With Death: Night Terrors” is available on the Oxygen Network or can be purchased through the Vudu app.

David Stafford, now 37, is still imprisoned at the Danville Correctional Center. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, his life sentence makes him ineligible for release.

As for me, our family moved back into the area about 10 years ago. We’re just one town over in Washington and I make it to Eureka for a visit frequently. (When, exactly, did the former city hall become a coffee shop? I could have used some of that caffeine while covering council meetings!) I’m content pastoring Beverly Manor Baptist Church, but I’ll admit that I miss the newspaper and telling your stories … whether those stories were the blessed events we should all remember or, like this, those bad memories we can’t seem to forget