Zelma L. Barbee

Zelma attended Bloomington High School. She worked at the food counter at Woolworths in Bloomington, The Grand Cafe and Eureka Williams for 33 years until the factory closed.

Zelma is survived by three children: Dwayne (Jackie) Young, Lourie Boyer, and Tina (Kent) Sigler; seven grandchildren: Ashley (Joe) Boyer-Venturi, Edward (Emily) Boyer, Tyler (Laurel) Boyer, Jordan Graham, Taylor Sigler, Amber Sigler and Treyton Sigler; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; also two sisters: Betty Fogler and Laura Hitch. Zelma was proceeded in death by her parents, three brothers, Robert, Glenn and Norris, five sisters, Nellie Boitnott, Marjorie Fogler, May Belchner, Dorothy Starns and Dora Hall, and one great-granddaughter Emma Boyer. Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held August 27, 2022 at Dry Grove Township Building, 8091 Old Peoria Road, Bloomington from 2:00-4:00 p.m.