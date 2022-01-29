BLOOMINGTON — Zelma G. Davis, 100, of Bloomington, died January 29, 2022, at her son's home in Towanda.

She was born February 21, 1921, in Palmer, IL, the daughter of John and Mary Durbin. She married Charles Pettigrew in 1945 in Riverside, CA, and he died in 1969 in Denver. She married Landon Davis in 1975 in Denver, and he died in 1991 in Sun City, AZ.

A daughter, Mary Pettigrew Frederick, died in 1980 in Inglewood, CA.

Mrs. Davis was a WWII veteran at March Field, CA, where she held the position of First Sergeant with the 420th Army Air Force Base Unit.

Surviving are her son, Charles P. Pettigrew of Towanda; two grandsons: Charles R. Pettigrew of Forest Park, NY, and Anthony Pettigrew of Lawton, OK; a great-grandson, Dominiki; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and burial will be at a later date in Denver, CO.

