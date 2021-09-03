Zachary D. Gulley

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Zachary Gully passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Preceded in death by his father Stephen Gulley and maternal grandfather Willie Pearson.

Zach is survived by his mother Christy Gulley (Darren Golden); his sister Elizabeth Gulley; he also leaves behind his maternal grandmother Cheryl Fife and step grandmother Penny Hendricks; his aunt Melissa Fife (Russell Long Big R) uncle Clint Pearson and aunt Samantha Pearson; cousins: Cayley and Adam Pearson, Karina, Oscar and Jasmyn Perez, Hazel, Ivy and Paul Mathew and cousin Dylan Long; his paternal grandparents Raymond (Jo) Gulley, Lilly (Butch) Green; unlce's: Tim (Kathy) Sidener, Jim Sidener; aunt Sherry (Jim) Wiegand; and cousins Austin and Ally Wiegand. Also many close friends considered family; and extended step brothers: Drew (Tori) Kemp, Devin Golden; and step sister Karah Golden. He also leaves behind "adopted" nieces: Bay Walden, Quinn Ash; step niece and nephew: Harper and Hudson Kemp.

Zach was an amazing athlete. His true passion was photography. The best part of Zach was his ability to light up a room and make you smile and laugh. His laughter was one of a kind, and you couldn't help but laugh along with him. He never knew a stranger, and anyone who met him whether you knew him for a long or short time you knew how sincere he was. He made anyone feel comfortable just being themselves. He was truly one of a kind, and the mold was broken the day he was born.

He loved and fought fiercely. He was very creative and uniquely himself. He had a way of making mundane things into something truly beautiful - a piece of art really. He was so talented at so many things and had so many dreams and aspirations for his life. He lived life head on and lived fearlessly.

Those closest to him are truly heart broken but will celebrate his life, even if it was taken way too soon. Zach you are and have always been so loved, and we will carry your dreams and share them. Gone too soon, but will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.