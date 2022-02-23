BLOOMINGTON — Yvonne Huber, 83, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born in Bloomington, IL on January 22, 1939 to Harry and Edna Weirman. She married Wallace Huber on October 14, 1961 in Carlock, IL. She worked at Illinois State University for over 30 years and was still meeting her retired coworker friends for lunch every month.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Remaining are two daughters: Deanna (Ken) Scharf of Eureka, IL, Laura (Jeff) Thomas of Hudson, IL; five grandchildren: Katelyn (Garrett) Riewestahl, Marissa Scharf, Kyle Scharf, Kelsey Scharf and Emory Thomas;

two great-grandchildren: Clara and Bryce Riewestahl; and one sister Donna Reed

She loved sports and being out in nature, shopping, driving her convertible, and above all playing games, especially card games. She was all about having fun and being adventurous.

She was a member at East White Oak Bible Church for the first 50 years of her life and was a member at Calvary Baptist Church for the last 30 years. She was actively involved and helped with vacation bible school and Awana, sang in the choir and played the bass guitar in orchestra. She supported Spread Truth Ministries and went on the New York mission trip for several years. When she could no longer travel, she made thousands of gospel bracelets that were used on the trip. She also volunteered at Ministry and More Food Pantry and will be missed by the many clients she prayed with each week.

Her last days were filled with love and laughter, visiting and playing games with family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Normal. Services will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Ministry & More Food Pantry.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

