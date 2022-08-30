Yvonne Daylene Casali

July 11, 1937 - Aug. 26, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Yvonne "Vonnie" Daylene Casali, 85, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022, at 9:46 p.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Hospital in Normal.

There will be a private graveside service on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Yvonne was born July 11, 1937, in Bloomington to Floyd and Hazel Alsman Powell. She married Ivan Warren Casali on Jan. 2, 1954, in Bloomington. They were married over 65 years and are reunited again.

She is survived by her children: Debra (Darrell) Cochran, Rebecca (William) Reinholz, and Christopher Casali of Bloomington, and Mark (Karen) Casali of Normal; as well as 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by one sister, Jeanne Gipson.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons: Vernon Casali and Jim Casali; one daughter, Sue Esposito; and six siblings: Floyd Powell, Nancy Zorn, Stanley Powell, Thomas Powell, Jerry Powell, and Judy Fairchild.

Yvonne was a loving mother and a beloved wife, sister, aunt, and grandmother to many generations. She enjoyed coloring and making crafts, especially with her grandchildren. She had a special place in her heart for animals. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

The family would like to thank the special nurses and CNAs that showed her kindness and compassion as one of their own.

