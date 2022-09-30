Dec. 21, 1992 - Sept. 26, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Yesenia Jensine Navarrete, 29, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where the rosary will be recited at 3:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Navarrete Family, who will establish a memorial in Yesenia's name.

She was born December 21, 1992, in Spring Valley, a daughter of Adolfo and Constantina (Vences Berrum) Navarrete.

Surviving are her parents; two brothers: Edgar (Danielle) Navarrete and Omar (Esteicy) Navarrete; four nephews: Edward, Mekiel, Roman, and Emery; and a host of beloved extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Victorina Castelan and her maternal grandparents, Abelino Vences and Esiquia Berrum.

Yesenia was a 2011 graduate of Bloomington High School. She owned and operated Ameliorate Cooperative, providing services in the field of fiber optics. Yesenia also loved helping her parents at their restaurant, El Porton. She was a very active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was an amazing role model for the youth of the church, as well as youth in the Bloomington-Normal community, where many of the kids considered her an aunt.

