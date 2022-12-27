Jan. 8, 1927 - Dec. 20, 2022

ROANOKE — Winifred M. "Winnie" Martin, 95, of Roanoke, passed away on December 20, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born on January 8, 1927, on the family farm in Roanoke, IL, to Ben P. and Martha Schott Martin. Winnie lived her entire lifetime on the farm.

She is survived by one sister-in-law, Helen Martin; one brother-in-law, Howard Herman; ten nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jim Martin; two sisters: Nancy Herman and Annabelle Blunier; and two nieces: Sally Achterberg and Jan Blunier.

Winnie graduate from Roanoke Victory High School in 1944. After graduation she assisted her father in his farm implement business as bookkeeper in the parts department. During this time, she also founded the Prairieaire Breeding Kennel situated on the Farm. Winnie bred large Saint Bernard breed dogs, originating from Europe, which became of national status with champions and hall-of-fame honorees.

She was a member of the Saint Bernard Club of America, serving on their board and attaining their honorary lifetime membership. She retired after 32 years of breeding, but the kennel continued under new management and location for another 15 years.

After her breeding days, Winnie took up an interest in wood carving of birds and the planting of wildflowers. She also enjoyed oil painting and the making of furniture pieces.

Faith and family always came first with Winnie and her most important role was being a faithful follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ since the age of 18.

She was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church, where funeral services was held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, for their love and care given to Winnie over the past few years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.