Jan. 9, 1956 - Nov. 17, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Winfield "Scott" Farlee, age 66, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 3:32 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. A service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Scott was born January 9, 1956, in Oelwein, IA, the son of Lloyd and Colleen Richards Farlee. He married Sylvia Montgomery in Bloomington, IL. She precedes him in death.

Surviving is his mother, Colleen Farlee, Bloomington, IL; step-children: Amanda Schumm, Cornell, IL, Courtney (George) Brawner, Bloomington, IL, Kenneth (Casey) Montgomery, Cropsey, IL, Paige (Cody) Montgomery-Richards, New Philadelphia, PA; brother, James (Hilda) Farlee Evanston, IL; sister, Ann (Rene Lederman) Farlee, Chicago, IL; and

two nieces: Frances Farlee, Chicago, IL, Catherine Farlee, Evanston, IL.

Scott is preceded in death by his father.

Scott graduated from the Great Lakes Maritime Academy, Traverse City, MI. He later worked for the Bloomington Post Office until he retired. Scott was a carpenter and worked for Flynn's Tree Service and he enjoyed restoring homes.

