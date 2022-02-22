NORMAL — Wilson P. Banks, 92, of Normal, died on February 12, 2022, in Fort Worth, TX.

His memorial service will be Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2207 N. Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, with Rev. Scott Sherwood and Rev. Linsy Stockham officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service. The Bloomington/Normal American Legion Honor Guard will conduct military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nazarene Bible College, 17001 Prairie Star Parkway, Suite 300, Lenexa, Kansas 66220.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wilson was born on January 11, 1930, in Spring Arbor, Michigan to Rollin T. and Mabel G. Graves Banks. He married Sylvia McDonough on January 26, 1952, in Greenville, IL. They recently celebrated their 70th anniversary.

Wilson is survived by his wife, Sylvia Banks; their children: Bruce (Beth) Banks, Adrian, MI, Dennis (Debi) Banks, Normal, Deanna Banks, Bloomington, Henry Young, Virginia Beach, VA; five grandchildren: Jason (Andrea) Blakley, Laura (Nathan) Goble, Lyndsey Banks, Rebecca Banks and Christian Young; three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Miriam Kamp, Wilmore, KY.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gordon Banks.

Wilson served in the US Army from 1952-1954. He was a Mathematics professor at Illinois State University from 1963-1995, and was an avid supporter of the men's basketball and football programs. He enjoyed playing golf, wood working, helping his grandkids with their math and handyman work with and for others.

Above all, he lived out his faith in Christ in many ways. He was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Bloomington, for 60-years.

Wilson was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all his family and those who knew and loved him.