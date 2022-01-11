Wilma Louise Dyck

BLOOMINGTON — Wilma Louise (Regier) Dyck, 91-years of age, died on December 21, 2021, at her daughter's home with family beside her. Her body was donated to the Illinois Anatomical Gift Association from where her ashes will be returned to the family for burial at the Mennonite (Ropp) Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) or Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS). Services will be on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mennonite Church of Normal.

Wilma was born to Cornelius W. and Johanna Funk Regier in a farm house north of Laird, Saskatchewan, Canada.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius J. Dyck; parents; and siblings: Agnes Ewert, Peter, Frieda Dueck, Johanna Voigt, Irma Nickel, Paula Dyck, Erwin, Edith Bergman, Walter, Anna Fast, Harold, Bernice, John, Verna Klassen; and daughter-in-law, Suzie Lane.

Surviving are her brothers, W. Donald, and Victor; and her daughters: Mary of Normal, IL, Jennifer of St. Catharines, Ontario, Sue Kliewer of Eden Prairie, MN; and granddaughters: Claire Dyck, Aurora Kliewer, and Avery Kliewer.

In 1952, Wilma married Cornelius J. Dyck (CJ). She graduated from Bethel College (KS) in 1955. For most of their married life, they lived in Elkhart, IN, where CJ taught at Anabaptist Mennonite Bible Seminary and Wilma taught elementary school. She earned a Master's degree from Indiana University in 1968, and taught for a total of 30-years beginning in a one-room school house in rural Saskatchewan and ending in the inner city of Elkhart.

Wilma was baptized at Rosthern Mennonite Church, Rosthern, Saskatchewan. She was a member of the Mennonite Church of Normal. She was known for her hospitality in every location where they lived. In 2004, Wilma and CJ moved to Normal, IL, to help care for their granddaughter.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.