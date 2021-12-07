GIBSON CITY — Wilma Lorraine Olivero, 90, of Gibson City, passed away at 12:48 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 10, at Gibson City Bible Church, 309 IL Route 47 in Gibson City, with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. There will be a visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. for one hour prior to the service at the church. Kirby Funeral Home in Homer is handling the arrangements. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Wilma was born August 10, 1931, in LeRoy, the daughter of William Otis Wallace Sr. and Mayme Leah Newby.

Survivors include son, Jerry (Chris) Olivero of Evansville, IN; daughter, Cheryl Kay (Jeff) Bond of Gibson City; grandchildren: Jeremy Olivero, Justin Bond, Jamie (Kent) Summers, and Joshua Bond; step-grandson, Jesse Bond; great-grandchildren: Dominick Bond, Maximus Bond, Emery Summers, and Kieran Summers; step-great-grandchildren: Christopher Bond, AJ Bond and Sarah Bond; sister, Eileen (Phil) King of Huntington Beach, CA.

She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Peyton Lorraine Summers; and brothers: Kenneth Wallace, William Otis Wallace Jr. (Happ) and Donald Wallace.

Wilma was a member of Bellflower Christian Church and attended Gibson City Bible Church. She enjoyed Bellflower Opry, McLean County Opry and she was a member of the Melvin Community Music Club. She was a nursing assistant at Gibson Area Hospital. Wilma loved baking wedding cakes, crocheting, and ceramics. She loved babysitting at Becky's Daycare. Wilma was an Illini Basketball fan and an avid St. Louis Cardinal's fan. Her grandkids and great-grandkids were the love of her life.

Memorials can be made to Gibson Area Hospital or Bellflower Community Center and Gibson City Bible Church.