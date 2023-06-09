July 5, 1934 - May 30, 2023

LINCOLN — Wilma Lee Stocker, 88, of Lincoln, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at her home.

Wilma was born July 5, 1934, in Walt Hill, NE, the daughter of Hjalmar and Hazel (Martin) Ekberg.

Wilma is survived by her children: Kathleen "Kellie" Stocker, John (Karen) Stocker, and John (Tanisha) Lowha; her dear friends: Cheryl Lowney, her son, Britt Lowney, and Lois and Tom Colgan; grandchildren: Katelin (Juan), Phillip (Jillian), Kaden, Jonathan (Natalie), Kyle (Haley), Matthew, Nicholas, Brittney, Hezekiah, and Sydnee; great-grandchildren: Elli, Lily, Daisy, Jack, and James; sister, Wanda (Bernard) Schilling; nieces: Julie and Laurie; and nephews; Dan and Larry.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Berneice Beeson.

The highlight of Wilma's life was serving in the Peace Corp. She served four years in Liberia, West Africa, working on a Leprosy Rehab Colony caring for families and administering medical care. She was the Director of Nursing at Christian Village prior to retirement. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, caring for her flower gardens, and volunteering at Zion Lutheran Church.

A memorial service for Wilma will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Visitation will take place two hours prior from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made in Wilma's name to Zion Lutheran Church or Kemmerer Village Children's Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln.